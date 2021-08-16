It is difficult to accept killers of one’s Parents – Governor Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum has commented on the recent surrendering of Boko Haram insurgents to Nigerian security forces.

Addressing military officers and community leaders in Bama and Gwoza, the Borno state Governor stated that accepting Boko Haram has the risk of seriously offending the feelings of victims with the potential of civil rebellion, as it quite difficult for one to accept killers of his or her parents, children and other loved ones.

In the statement released by his spokesperson Isa Gusau, Zulum also added that not accepting the terrorists could lead to “an endless war”.

He said;

“Accepting Boko Haram has the risk of seriously offending the feelings of victims with the potential of civil rebellion. “No one would find it easy to accept killers of his or her parents, children and other loved ones. In the last 12 years, we have been in this war, and we have lost thousands of fellow citizens.”

Zulum also announced that his government will…