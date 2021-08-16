People ‘fall from plane’ leaving Kabul after trying to stowaway as desperate Afghans try to flee the capital

A number of stowaways appear to have fallen to a horrific death from an aircraft leaving Kabul.

Footage showed countless people jumping aboard the outside of a US Air Force plane seemingly trying to take off from a runway in the Afghan capital.

In one footage, as an Apache helicopter attempts to clear the runway, it was flooded with locals desperately trying to escape the carnage.

Another footage seemed to suggest that at least two people have fallen from the sky.

It has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are linked or if the US Air Force craft was in fact landing when people jumped on to its side.

Also, from the ground, a graphic image is seen apparently depicting the remains of one of the bodies which fell from a plane, Metro.co.uk reports.

A Kabul news agency reported that “Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly in the wheels of an aeroplane fell on top of people’s houses.

“One of…