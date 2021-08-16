Suspect narrates how he and his gang members empty people’s bank accounts

A 46-year-old suspect, Zakarriyah Yahaya, has disclosed how he and his gang members emptied the bank accounts of many Nigerians using lost or stolen SIM cards.

Yahaya, also known as “His Excellency”, was among 39 suspects paraded for various crimes on Monday, August 16, at the defunct headquarters of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Abuja.

While speaking to newsmen, Yahaya explained that bank accounts of many Nigerians receiving alerts are easy to access by using their account and phone numbers.

Yahaya told journalists: “My name is Zakarriyah Yahaya, I was born and brought up in Jos. I was arrested last month in Mabushi here in Abuja. I used to reset any SIMs that receive bank alert. I will reset it and steal all the money inside the bank account.

“I do reset it with victim’s bank account number through bank code from the first to the last number. Any bank that we get, we first use it to buy recharge card, from there, they will send us the alert. From the…