“This isn’t the kind of society we struggle to build” Man condmens IPOB sit-at-home order as he misses surgery because of it

An Igbo man has condemned IPOB leaders for making decisions that adversely affect the Igbo people in their quest for secession.

Uloka Chibuikem pointed out that most of the IPOB leaders are living happily abroad with access to basic amenities, yet they are making calls in Nigeria, such as the sit-at-home order, that isn’t favourable for the Igbos.

Uloka said he is in pains and was supposed to undergo surgery today, August 16, in Onitsha but that was not possible because hospitals remained closed due to the sit-at-home order.

Though IPOB has suspended the weekly Monday sit-at-home order declared over the detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, many residents of Anambra state and Kanu’s state of origin, Abia, still stayed off the streets, reluctant to open their businesses.

Uloka, who has been affected by the action of IPOB said: “This servitude mustn’t stand”.

