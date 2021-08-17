Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani ”is in exile in Oman” after fleeing the country ‘with a helicopter full of cash and four cars’ 

Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani is reportedly in exile in Oman after fleeing the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

Russian sources disclosed that he is in exile in Oman after early reports suggested he had fled to Tajikistan after escaping Kabul and effectively ceding power to the Taliban on Sunday August 15.

The Taliban terror group swept into the capital on Sunday after the US government withdrew troops and Ashraf Ghani fled the country ‘to avoid bloodshed’, bringing the nearly 20-year Western intervention to an end.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in.

However, the former Afghan President’s whereabouts has not been officially revealed, but Russian sources are insisting that he flew directly from Kabul to the Sultanate of Oman, across the Persian Gulf from Afghanistan.

Reports from Al-Jazeera…