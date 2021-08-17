Barcelona President Joan Laporta reveals the club’s debt is now £1.15Billion

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has revealed that the cause of Lionel Messi leaving the club was a debt of £1.15billion which he blamed on his predecessor Josep Bartomeu.

Laporta gave a two-hour press conference, where he explained the gravity of the financial situation at the Nou Camp and accused Bartomeu of telling lies.

‘As of March 21, 2021, the debt was €1.35bn,’ revealed Laporta. ‘Bartomeu was plugging holes in the short term and mortgaging the club in the long term. That leaves us a dramatic inheritance.’

Messi left on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain last week after the club, player and La Liga were unable to come to an agreement with the club explaining that “financial and structural obstacles” meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.

Laporta said: ‘Bartomeu’s letter is an effort to justify management that is unjustifiable. It is an exercise in desperation. I have read the letter carefully and it is…