BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Condoms have reduced in the house. Some people have been making love

The current BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” Head of house, Maria, claims the number of condoms in the House has reduced drastically.

Maria made the claim while she was having a discussion with Liquorose, Emmanuel and Nini in the Blue room. According to her, there were 32 condoms previously in the house but it has since reduced to 16.

“Condoms have reduced in this house. We have just 16 left out of 32. I feel like some people have been making love,” Maria said

Nini agreed, saying she has heard noises at night of people making love.