Gunmen behead vigilante group leader in Rivers community

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed Ikechi Wordi, a leader of the disbanded local security outfit at Okpo in Ogbakiri community, Emuoha Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The Nation reports that another man simply identified as Princewill was also allegedly murdered by the gunmen during the invasion of the community.

A resident of the community said that the commander of the disbanded vigilante group known as OSPAC was beheaded by the cultists.

“Some gunmen came from outside the community and attacked the person who was murdered.. that is Ikechi Wordi, the leader of the OSPAC in Ogbakiri. There is panic, some people are leaving the community, while some are still in town. There was a funeral that was taking place. One Princewill is suspected to have been murdered also”.the resident told the publication

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni said the Commissioner of Police had ordered an investigation into the…