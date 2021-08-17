“I stand squarely behind my decision to withdraw US forces” Joe Biden says after Afghanistan collapsed to the Taliban (video)

US President, Joe Biden, has said he does not regret his decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan.

He acknowledged that Afghanistan’s collapse to the Taliban came much sooner than U.S. officials had anticipated but he blamed Afghanistan’s elected leaders and military for not putting up more of a fight against the Taliban.

Biden said on Monday, August 16, from the White House: “I stand squarely behind my decision. The truth is this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

Biden blamed his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, arguing that his administration’s hands were tied by the plan Trump set in motion last year.

Back in 2020, Trump, who was President at the time, signed a conditional peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan that could see the steady withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and which would end America’s longest running war.

Based on Trump’s agreement with the Taliban in 2020, the insurgents must “not…