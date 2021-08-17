Igboho was chained by Beninese police to prevent him from turning into a cat and escaping – Lawyer

One of the lawyers of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Igboho has narrated how his client was allegedly chained by Beninese police to prevent him from turning into a cat and escaping after being arrested at an airport in the neighboring country.

Olusegun Falola disclosed that when he got to the custody where Igboho was detained, he was first chained.

According to Falola, the police officers were scared that he could just disappear into the thin air because of his mystical powers.

The lawyer said;