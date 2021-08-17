IPOB: Sit-at-home order in Southeast is evil

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has said that the Sit-At-Home order given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is evil as the group does not care about the interest of the Southeast.

The governor who spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki, said this while reacting to the decision of residents of the region to enforce the order on Monday, August 16, despite the suspension by IPOB leaders. The leaders of the secessionist group initially called for the sit-at-home to protest the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The group however called off the suspension to enable students to take their ongoing examination.

Despite the suspension, economic activities in the region were halted on Monday, August 16, as banks, market, and other places were deserted. Read here.

Umahi while reacting to the development, said “We must rise to say no to this evil plan to destroy our economy and destroy our people”

He threatened to sack civil servants who failed to turn up…