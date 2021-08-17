NNPC will cease to exist within six months

Group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has said that the oil corporation will cease to exist within the next six months as specified by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Kyari who made the disclosure in an interview on Arise TV on Monday August 16, said the corporation would be transformed into a private company that would pay taxes and dividends to its shareholders.

He added that though all assets and liabilities of the NNPC is expected to be transferred to the new company, Kyari said some toxic assets of the corporation may not be transferred.

The NNPC GMD said;