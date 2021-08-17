Probe panel submits amended report on Kyari

A four-man Special Investigation Panel headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike has submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba after being directed to probe former Head, Intelligence Response Team and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The panel was constituted after Kyari who was indicted in a $1.1m Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi and four others; AbdulRahman Juma (Abdul); Vincent Kelly Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola (Morayo); and Bolatito Agbabiaka (Bolamide), was suspended by the Police Service Commission and replaced by Tunji Disu.

Punch reported that Kyari who appeared several times before the panel, dismissed the allegations of conniving with Hushpuppi to defraud the Qatari businessman.

The publication added that the SIP sessions with Kyari were…