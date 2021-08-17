Teddy A berates Pere for ”bullying” White Money

Former BBNaija housemate, Teddy A has reacted to the clash between BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemates, Pere and White Money in which White money said Pere was trying to pin him down, bully and intimidate him with the way he moved towards him. read here

Teddy A in a video shared on his Instagram page this evening said what made the whole clash funny was when Pere removed his belt.

”Was he about to beat him with the belt? Like I didn’t get it” Teddy A said

Watch the video Teddy shared below