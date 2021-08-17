“What is happening in Nigeria today first happened in Afghanistan” Reno Omokri warns as he points out the rehabilitation of the Taliban is what led to the fall of the Afghanistan government

Reno Omokri has warned against the rehabilitation of Boko Haram fighters and bandits in Nigeria while pointing out that the same thing happened with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He said the rehabilitation of “so called repentant Taliban” by the Afghanistan government allowed them to act as spies and enemies from within and this allowed the Taliban fighters to take over the government.

Reno claimed that the same thing is happening in Nigeria and he added: “May Nigeria learn her lessons before it is too late.”

He also wrote: “May Boko Haram not achieve same in Nigeria. May what befell Afghanistan not befall Nigeria.”