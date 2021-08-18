Ex-deputy Senate President Mantu Buried In Abuja (photos)

The former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 17, has been buried in Abuja.

Family members, friends and political associates had converged at the Sheikh Khalid mosque in Abuja where prayers were held for the deceased.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were among the dignitaries that attended the funeral service.

His body was later interred at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.