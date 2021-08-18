Husband of popular evangelist commits suicide in Ondo (photo)

A 62yr old man identified as Moshood Lasisi has committed suicide in his room in Ayede Ogbese, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria.

TVC reports that Lasisi who was walking on crushes, hung himself when his wife and children had gone to farm.

His wife, Lady Evangelist Victoria Lasisi, discovered his body in there when she returned home and knocked severally for him to open the door. She looked through the window where she saw his body dangling from the rope which he allegedly used to tie himself to the roof of the room.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Christian Association Of Nigeria, CAN in Ogbese, Pastor Oyedeji Aladenika described the incident as shocking and wondered why the man had to commit suicide.

The state police command is yet to react to this development.