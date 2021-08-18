“It’s 2021. Get with the times”- Singer, Sade Adu’s transgender son, Izaak, replies IG user who berated him from transitioning from female to male

Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu’s transgender son, Izaak Theo, via his Instastories, responded to an Instagram user who berated him from transitioning from female to male.

In 2019, 23-year-old Izaak who was born as Sade’s daughter, Mickailia, completed his transition from female to male following the success of a phalloplasty (a plastic surgery to construct a penis).

In April this year, he got married to his lover, Marge, in a private beach wedding ceremony. He posted happy photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram page and wrote;

”Honesty can’t believe that you are my Wife. I am so lucky that we found each other, you are an inspiration, you are so powerful, you inspire me and help me to become the best version of myself, thank you my Marge, for choosing and finding me. I love you my elf queen.”

An Instagram user who apparently didn’t like the post, left a negative comment under it, stating that she is ’embarrassed’ for Izaak’s mum, Sade. Izaak…