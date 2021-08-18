Lagos police debunk claim of police officers assaulting residents during raid





The Lagos state police has debunked claim of police officers assaulting residents during a raid in Ijaiye Ojokoro division of the state on 11/8/2021.

The state police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu who was reacting to a viral video alleging that some policemen from Ojokoro Division while carrying out raid on black spot in the area, assaulted a young man as a result of which he started bleeding from the nose, stated that police officers from Ijaiye Ojokoro division and not Agbado Ijaiye, acted on a credible intelligence of criminal selling drugs in the area.

Stressing that claim of assault during the raid is malicious, Ajisebutu added that no money or any form of inducement was given during the raid . Those found with cannabis have been handed over to the NDLEA, while those without incriminating substances have been released.

ALLEGATION OF ASSAULT AGAINST POLICEMEN DURING RAID, FALSE Attention of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, psc, FCIA, has…





Source: Linda Ikeji