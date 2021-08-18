Video countering Pere’s claim of Whitemoney not shaking him when he got into the Big Brother house surfaces

A video which countered Pere’s claim of Whitemoney not giving him a hand shake when he got into the Big Brother house, has been shared online.

Pere had made the claim after being dragged to the garden by Maria and Boma, to apologize to Whitemoney who he had a clash with after a game on Monday August 15.

Maintaining that Whitemoney was given an information of him and Maria being the wildcards by an outside source, the housemate who refused to apologize for his action added that Whitemoney refused to shake his hands or look into his eyes after he got into the house because of the information he was privy to.

However a video which showed that Whitemoney shook his hands when he got into the house, has been shared online.

Watch the video below……………