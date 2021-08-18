We won’t rest until social media is regulated

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal government will not rest until social media platforms are regulated.

The minister said this in an interview with NAN in Washington while reacting to media reports that claimed he sneaked out of Nigeria to the US to meet with Twitter operators to resolve the ban on the micro-blogging site in Nigeria. Lai said fake news such as this reaffirms the need for social media to be regulated.

Speaking during the interview, Mohammed said’;