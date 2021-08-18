“We’re excited,” Colin Jost confirms wife Scarlett Johansson is pregnant

American comedian, Colin Jost has confirmed that his wife, Scarlett Johansson, is expecting their first child.

Jost made the announcement while performing at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend.

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” he said.

Johansson, 36, already has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose from a previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac.

She quietly wed Saturday Night Live Jost, 39, in October 2020 after three years of dating.

The “Avengers” star first sparked pregnancy rumors in June after skipping out on several “Black Widow” events, choosing instead to carry out promotional appearances via Zoom, and appearing on virtual interviews only shot from the shoulders up.