FFK shares conspiracy theory about the symbolism of the day Taliban overthrew the Afghanistan government

Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to Instagram to share conspiracy theories about the symbolism of the day the Taliban overthrew the Afghanistan government and the number on the US plane that evacuated people from Kabul airport.

He explained that the Taliban “took control of Afghanistan as Al Qaeda turns 33 years 3 days old and exactly 33 months 3 weeks after one of the founders of The Taliban (Mullah Abdul Gani Baradar) was released by request of the US Government.”

He added that the number 3 has an “occultic symbolism”.

He also made reference to the registration number of the U.S. military plane that was evacuating people out of Kabul on the day the Taliban took over. He said that the registration number of the plane, 1109, when turned backwards, reads “911” and represents the figures and date of 1984 according to the Jewish calender.”

He then linked it to George Orwell’s book titled 1984.

He went on to make other claims and said that “Satan always leaves a…