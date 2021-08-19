First Afghan arrivals land in UK after country pledges to take in 20,000 refugees (photos)

The first rescue mission by the UK government carrying Afghan evacuees has landed safely in the UK after escaping the Taliban even as thousands remain trapped in Kabul and fearing for their lives.

The Royal Airforce plane, which also carried stranded Brits, touched down in Brize Norton in Oxfordshire early Wednesday morning .

People were pictured peeping through the plane windows and giving photographers on the tarmac below a thumbs-ups before disembarking the Voyager A330 aircraft.

The UK government say troops are rushing to evacuate around 6,000 people from Afghanistan.

UK Ministers on Monday announced plans to help Afghans fleeing the Taliban by giving some 20,000 refugees sanctuary in the UK over the coming years.

The first flight of British nationals and embassy staff arrived at the base on Sunday night, and more flights carrying Afghan interpreters and other eligible locals are expected in the coming days.

Royal Navy Vice Admiral Sir Ben Key told Sky…