‘He didn’t recruit them, they were fans’





The trial of R&B singer R. Kelly, full names Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54, has begun at a court in Brooklyn, New York.

Opening statements were delivered to a jury of seven men and five women on Wednesday afternoon, August 18. The jury will decide the Kelly’s fate.

The multiple Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and producer is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery; charges which he has repeatedly denied.

Some of the allegations made against the singer date back more than 20 years.

Kelly faces charges that he was the ringleader of a scheme for twenty years where he recruited women and underage girls for sex.

“This case is about a predator,” Assistant US Attorney Maria Melendez said in her opening statement.

“This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot.”

She described Kelly as “a man who used lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse to dominate his victims and to avoid accountability for years”.

