It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said with the way bandits and kidnappers are being treated, it won’t be a surprise if they apply for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and seek listing at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Atiku said this when he spoke at the national dialogue and public presentation of a book, “Remaking Nigeria: Sixty years, sixty voices” in Abuja today August 19.

