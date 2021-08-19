It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said with the way bandits and kidnappers are being treated, it won’t be a surprise if they apply for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and seek listing at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Atiku said this when he spoke at the national dialogue and public presentation of a book, “Remaking Nigeria: Sixty years, sixty voices” in Abuja today August 19.
In his words
“We needed to fix Nigeria to avoid sleep-walking our way towards disaster. Yes, the Chibok girls had been kidnapped and held in captivity 7 years ago. Yes, conflicts between herders and farmers had been with us before 2016.
But who would have thought that our country would become a haven for kidnappers and all manner of bandits to the extent that their nefarious activities would become a major industry?
They have been allowed to operate so openly and brazenly that it would surprise no one if they applied for registration with the Corporate…
Source: Linda Ikeji