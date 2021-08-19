‘Once a war breaks out, the island’s defense will collapse in hours and the US military won’t come to help’

China has dragged Taiwan over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, capitalizing on the crisis to taunt the self governed Island with threats of invasion.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which the defeated Nationalists fled to Taipei. But China views Taiwan, a democratic island of around 24 million people as an inseparable part of its territory, despite having never controlled Taiwan.

Recently, China’s ruling Communist Party called the US a fading global power. And now, the return of the Taliban to the streets of the Afghan capital is being touted by Chinese state media as the “death knell of US hegemony.”

“The fall of Kabul marks the collapse of the international image and credibility of the US,” a commentary from state news agency Xinhua said.

“Following the blows of the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, the decay of the American hegemony has become an undisputed…