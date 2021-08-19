Romelu Lukaku takes No 9 shirt at Chelsea after £97.5m transfer from Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has taken the No 9 shirt at Chelsea following his £97.5m move from Inter Milan.

The Belgium international takes the vacant shirt number following Tammy Abraham’s move to Roma for £34m. And the 28-year-old is ready to start for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Premier League this weekend against Arsenal.

“I’ve got the No 9 yes,” Lukaku confirmed. “I’m very happy and fortunate to be in this situation.”

Lukaku then confirmed his condition ahead of this weekend’s game, informing fans that he is ready after participating in pre-season with Inter Milan.

“Yes I’ve been training,” Lukaku said at his unveiling press conference when asked if he can start this weekend.

“I did a full pre-season, now I try to get my teammates better, at the end of the day I’m available for the manager if he wants me.”

Lukaku admitted that Didier Drogba’s influence helped ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge.

“He kept it really simple, very happy…