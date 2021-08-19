Savage Alex Rodriguez poses with the Porsche he gifted J.Lo for her 50th birthday

Alex Rodriguez has been called “savage” after he shared a photo showing him posing with the $146,000 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche he gifted his ex Jennifer Lopez on her 50th birthday.

Wearing a tan suit and shades, A-Rod posed with his fleet of cars, including the red Porsche.

“I’m super down to earth,” the 46-year-old former Major League Baseball star captioned the Instagram photo.

His followers quickly noticed that the red car he’s sitting on is the one he gifted J.Lo and they pointed it out.

“You took the car back from JLo,” one follower wrote.

“Savage. Posing with the car he bought jlo for her bday lmfao,” another wrote.

J.Lo, who was engaged to A-Rod, has since moved on to her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck.