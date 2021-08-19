Spartacus actor, Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon”, has died at the age of 33

He died on August 14 in Sydney, Australia. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs.

The post reads: “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia. Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

Mossman is best known for his role on the Starz series “Spartacus” as the character Vitus.

From 2013 to 2017, Mossman held a starring role in…