Two dead, policeman in critical condition as vehicle catches fire in Rivers

Two persons have died while a senior police officer sustained life threatening injuries after a bus crashed and went up in flames at Elele-Alimini, Emuoha Local Government of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the bus was conveying petroleum products to Ahoada when the explosion occurred, burning two occupants to death.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident to Punch said the operative was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

“Yes, I can confirm that the fire incident claimed two lives. The policeman who was in the bus sustained life threatening injuries. It is an accident involving two vehicles. Two cars collided and fire ignited. I don’t know if the policeman, a Deputy Superintendent of Police is dead or not. I think he (cop) is in critical condition,” Omoni added.