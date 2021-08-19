Unveiling The Next Robotics Legend!!!





After a successful first edition in 2020, Union Bank’s education – focused platform, Edu360 has announced the call for entries to The Next Robotics Legend 2.0!!The Next Robotics Legend is an initiative designed by Edu360 in collaboration with Awarri, a pan-African technology company, to infuse Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education of young Nigerian students. The first edition saw 25 students from across Nigeria receive free training in Robotics and AI, and the successful introduction of AI into the curriculum of some schools, including Greensprings schools, Lagos. This edition, entries will be received from August 9th – 23rd 2021 on Union Banks website, after which 40 children will be selected to learn 3D printing in addition to AI and Robotics via a robust learning experience at on-site locations in Lagos, Ibadan and Yola and virtual trainings too. Each child will receive a tablet, a Mekamon and access to specialised online resources. The competition is…







Source: Linda Ikeji