11-month-old baby found dead after parents say they left her with relative so they can ‘get a break’

An Indiana baby reported missing by her parents after they left her with a relative to get a break, has been found dead, officials said.

The body of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain was found in a densely wooded area on Wednesday night, August 18, after days of searching for her in rural northern Indiana, US, according to the FBI.

Justin Miller, 37, the person responsible for caring for the baby, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

In a probable cause affidavit obtained by WSBT, a Plymouth police officer wrote that Mercedes’ parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, said they left their daughter with Miller, a relative, on Friday so they “could have a break” but he hadn’t returned her on Sunday, August 15. Officials have not confirmed whether the parents are related to Miller.

On Sunday, August 15, Miller told investigators Lain had contacted him about buying synthetic marijuana and Lain began talking about the “rough time” he and…