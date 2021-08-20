“Are you women raving mad?” Actor, Sam Nnabuike berates women who allow their maids cook for the family without supervision

Actor Sam Nnabuike, aka Sam Sunny, has called out women who allow their maids cook for the family without supervision.

He told women to “cook the food that your husband and family would eat no matter the circumstances.”

He went on to narrate how his mother never allowed anyone make the food his father ate. He added that despite his mother running her business and coming home late sometimes, she never allowed anyone to cook and would personally cook for the family, no matter how late it was when she came back from work.

He ended by blaming the lack of bond between couples on the fact that women nowadays are “doing the most”. He also said it’s the reason why maids poison meals.