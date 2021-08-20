Buhari approves review of 368 grazing reserves in 25 states

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved recommendations of a committee to review 368 grazing sites across 25 states in the country “to determine the levels of encroachment”.

The president’s directive followed his approval of the recommendations of a committee chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

This comes months after southern governors banned open grazing in the entire region.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the move by the president was to curb the bloody clashes between herders and farmers across the country.

Among others, the committee had recommended the collection of field data collection on 368 Grazing Reserves across 25 states to assess encroachment and encroachers, stakeholder engagements and…