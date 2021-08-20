Famous Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin brings relief and healing to the sick and afflicted (video)

Wonders at Fufeyin’s ‘August Break’ as man miraculously heals from seizure disorder

Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri was agog as a man miraculously received deliverance from an age-long seizure disorder, which has for years rendered him incapacitated.

A video, making the wave on the social media and watched by this medium showed the man lifting for joy and singing.

The young man, who said he has been battling with the illness for years was the centre of attraction at the ‘August Break’ programme, which held at the church premises in Delta State as he dramatically started singing and indeed got his cloth torned

The young was later blessed with over N400, 000, the founder of the church, Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Reportedly, seizure is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or an acquired brain injury, such as a trauma or stroke.

By…