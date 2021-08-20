Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott expecting second child, source confirms

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

A source with direct knowledge told TMZ that Kylie is still in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy and does not yet know the sex of the baby.

This comes after Kylie’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, revealed she’s expecting another grandchild.

Speculations that Kylie is pregnant reached new heights on her birthday when she and her friends did not post any photo from the party, except photos of their foods and drinks.

Kylie’s made it clear in recent years she didn’t want Stormi to be an only child, saying she felt pressure to have another child in 2020 but wasn’t ready for it just yet.