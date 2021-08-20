Liverpool’s Brazilian star Fabinho is left devastated as his father passes away

Liverpool and Brazilian midfielder, Fabinho has been left devastated after his father passed away.

His wife, Rebeca Tavares shared the sad news on Friday morning, August 20, telling her followers that Fabinho’s father, Joao Roberto, had passed.

‘I thank God for the privilege of having known you. Your grandchildren will know the amazing grandfather they had. I love you father-in-law! Ah, I will take good care of your son #RIP’.

She then confirmed the news on Twitter, by saying: ‘For those who are asking on Instagram… Fabinho’s father has passed. He will be missed.’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responded to the news saying: ‘It’s a private situation. Fab is here and doing what he’s able to do. We all feel for him and with him. We try to give him all the love and all the warmth we have.’

Klopp and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker have also lost loved ones over the past 12 months.

Klopp’s mother Elisabeth died on January 19 at the age of 81, while Alisson’s…