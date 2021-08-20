Pere’s handler debunk claims he was violent in his previous marriage

The handlers of BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Pere Egbi, have released a statement denying social media claims that he was violent to his ex-wife while they were married.
A twitter had shared a tweet some days ago claiming Pere beat his ex-wife till she had a miscarriage.
In a statement released on his Instagram page, Pere’s handlers said the reality TV star has never been violent all his life.
The statement reads;
“Over the past week, a number of media outlets published materials containing false allegations that aim to damage the reputation of Pere.
In those publications, he was falsely accused of being abusive in his personal life. They attached a false image of an individual just to make their case look legit. The said materials make baseless speculations as to who Pere is as an individual.
Pere has never been violent all his life and the image being portrayed was a picture with his friend, a colleague who’s happily married. These types of false…
Source: Linda Ikeji