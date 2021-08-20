Pere’s handler debunk claims he was violent in his previous marriage

The handlers of BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Pere Egbi, have released a statement denying social media claims that he was violent to his ex-wife while they were married.

A twitter had shared a tweet some days ago claiming Pere beat his ex-wife till she had a miscarriage.

In a statement released on his Instagram page, Pere’s handlers said the reality TV star has never been violent all his life.

The statement reads;