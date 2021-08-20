Policeman shot dead as gunmen abduct customs officer in Taraba

A policeman has been killed by gunmen who abducted a senior customs officer in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State.

The gunmen who invaded the residence of the customs officer identified as Abbas Bello around 2am on Thursday August 19, engaged policemen in a gun duel, which led to the death of a sergeant identified as Sergeant Ogedi Habu.

Another police inspector identified as Ibrahim Joseph, reportedly sustained an injury. Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident, saying the state police Commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya, had visited the family of the abducted customs officer.