You are already a failure





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the statement made by President Buhari that he doesn’t want to leave office as a failure.

Recall that the President said this on Thursday, August 19, while meeting with the security chiefs. Read here.

Reacting to his comment, PDP in a statement released by its publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “President Buhari is already a failure in governance and will leave a failure,” adding that his ”attempt at political damage control cannot help his fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

The PDP in the statement described the comment by President Buhari that he will not leave office as a failure as “medicine after death” adding that as “long as he is a product of the corrupt, inept, directionless and anti-people APC, he will leave as a failed leader.”

”The party asserts that President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility as the APC, which now…





Source: Linda Ikeji