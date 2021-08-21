CBN warns microfinance banks against FOREX transactions

Microfinance banks in the country have been warned by the Central Bank of Nigeria to stop engaging in foreign exchange transactions and other unauthorised dealings.

In a circular titled ‘Cessation of Non-Permissible Activities by Microfinance Banks’ and issued by Ibrahim Tukur from CBN’s Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the apex bank said the remit of microfinance banks prohibits them from foreign exchange transactions.

Stressing that micro-credit and retail transactions carried out by MFBs are limited to N500,000 per transaction for Tier 2 Unit, and N1,000,000 for other categories, the CBN warned that microfinance banks that deal in forex transactions risk sanctions.

It read;