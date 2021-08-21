Former Man. United midfielder, Anderson accused of laundering £4.7m in illegal funds by using cryptocurrencies

Former Manchester United midfielder, Anderson has been accused of laundering £4.7million through cryptocurrencies in Brazil.

The 33-year-old was named by Brazilian newspaper Globo as one of eight people under investigation by a state prosecutor into a scheme designed to divert 35 million Brazilian reals (£4.7m) from the state stock exchange and launder money using cryptocurrencies.

The state prosecutor did not name the individuals involved although Globo said it had confirmed Anderson was being investigated for his role in the scheme.

The report said the individuals under investigation had been accused of committing crimes including theft, belonging to a criminal organisation and the laundering of goods, property or valuables.

The investigation, named Crpytoshow, dates back to over a year ago, when the state prosecutor issued 13 search and seizure warrants in the region of Porto Alegre. Anderson’s apartment was one of the buildings that was searched.

Anderson told…