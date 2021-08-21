Ganduje presents staff of office to Buhari’s in-law as Emir of Bichi

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has presented a staff of office to Nasiru Bayero, the Emir of Bichi.
The presentation was done two years after Bayero was appointed as Emir of Bichi after Kano emirate was split into five.
President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, described the creation of additional emirates in the state as historic and innovative.
He said;
“Your turbaning at a providential time like this in the history of our country when the prevailing social and socioeconomic conditions have created an opportunity for emerging leaders to display their qualities and work earnestly for continued peace and unity.
“Your father, my friend the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, was a symbol of unity, not only within his Kingdom but also within Northern Nigeria and the whole country.
“I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in the pursuit of anything he…
Source: Linda Ikeji