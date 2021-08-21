”I prayed and you came” Tobi Bakare, gushes over his bride-to-be as he shares more pre-wedding photos

Actor and TV host, Tobi Bakare, has shared more photos from his pre-wedding shoot.

The former BBNaija ‘Double Trouble’ housemate who is set to get hitched, posted the photos on his Instagram page and expressed how happy he is to be getting married. According to him, he prayed and his fiancée came into his life.

”It’s so beautiful to love and be loved… Unconditionally

She thinks/knows I’m a stubborn great guy. Enroute, but not yet at the best version of me. Still learning and growing in life. But this woman right here chose to love and be with me through the whole journey.

I prayed and you came. You are Here! Hence I know I’m blessed. I’m forever happy because it only gets better”