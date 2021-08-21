“If you want a good wife, start treating her like one,” Mary Remmy Njoku offers advice to married couples

Mary Remmy Njoku has dished out marriage advice to those who want to make their marriage work.
The ROK Studios boss, who is married to iROKO TV founder, Jason Njoku, said it takes two to make a marriage work
She wrote:
I am supportive wife cos my partner is a good husband.
He is a good husband cos I am a great wife.
If you want a good wife, start treating her like one.
If you want nice, Be NICE
If you want support BE SUPPORTIVE
If you want love, BE LOVING
If you want romance BE ROMANTIC
And if you want trouble…….Don’t make any effort.
It takes two.
Source: Linda Ikeji