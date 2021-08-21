North Koreans banned from discussing Kim Jong-Un’s Weight Loss

North Korea has warned citizens to refrain from discussing Kim Jong Un’s weight loss as gossip is a ‘reactionary act’.

The warning comes after pictures of the leader looking increasingly thin caused a stir when he made his first appearance following a prolonged absence in June.

Government officials are now insisting that the 37-year-old ruler, commonly referred to as the ‘Highest Dignity’ by state media, is not only perfectly healthy but has in fact lost weight as a result of worrying about his people and their ongoing food shortages, which has been blamed on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spreading rumours about the Dignity’s health is regarded as treason by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), an unnamed insider has disclosed to the US-backed news outlet Radio Free Asia.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “As stories of health problems related to the Highest Dignity’s weight loss spread among the residents, many of the…