Notorious armed robber shot dead in Imo, police revolver pistol recovered from him (photos)

Men of the Imo state police command have killed a notorious armed robber simply identified as Bugatti said to have terrorized residents of Nsu Community in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, with a police revolver pistol found on him.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, CSP Michael Abattam, said Bugatti met his loo on Friday, August 20, after vigilante members of the community spotted the suspect who is said to be the leader of a notorious armed robbery gang, and immediately alerted the police.