Peak sponsors Nigeria’s Paralympians at Tokyo 2020

Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Peak, the official milk brand of the Nigerian Para Powerlifting team has announced it will continue its partnership with Team Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Games which will run from Tuesday 24 August to Sunday 5, September 2021, comprises 589 events in 22 sports out of which Nigeria’s Paralympic team will be competing in the Para Powerlifting game.

Ecstatic about the Peak support for Nigeria’s Paralympians, the Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Grace Onwubuemeli said, “It feels good to know Nigeria is solidly represented at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics and more importantly, they have been nourished for the journey ahead. Having witnessed the hard work that the athletes have put in towards the Paralympics, we are confident that these ‘Unstoppable Team’ as we call them will perform excellently and make Nigeria proud.

“As proud sponsors of the Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), we look forward to watching them…