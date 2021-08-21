Victim rescued as police arrest man who masterminded abduction of his neighbor’s eight year old daughter in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two male suspects, Desmond Ikechukwu Okafor (21) and Egwuonwu Gift Iyke (34) who allegedly conspired to kidnapped an 8-year-old child, Daniel Chukwudi, on 11th July, 2021.

A statement released on Saturday August 21 by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, says the kidnap was planned and executed by the victim’s neighbour, Desmond Okechukwu Okorafor who, using his unhindered access to the family, lured the victim from his parents’ home at Aboru, Ipaja, and adopted him to Ajangbadi area of Lagos where he was kept in custody for six days before he was rescued.